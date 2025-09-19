Veteran freedom fighter Phatik Kakoti passes away at 99 in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Veteran freedom fighter and resident of Charing Kakoti village under Morabazar mouza of Amguri revenue circle in Sivasagar district, Phatik Kakoti, passed away at his residence on Thursday morning at 6:38 AM due to old-age-related ailments. He was 99 years old at the time of his demise.

On receiving the news of his passing, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, visited the Late freedom fighter’s residence. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Shubhrjyoti Bora, the District Commissioner paid rich tributes to the departed soul and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members while praying for eternal peace of the departed.

The Sivasagar district administration and Police department accorded state honours to Late freedom fighter Phatik Kakoti during his funeral rites.

Born on March 15, 1926, Kakoti had been receiving a freedom fighter’s pension since January 26, 2000. Known as a devout and humble individual, he was also regarded as a leading figure in the local community. Late Phatik Kakoti is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.

