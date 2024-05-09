Investigation into Ponkhi Handique’s death demanded by parents

DEMOW: The body of Ponkhi Handique, daughter of Bhairab Handique and Dipika Handique and a resident of Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow was recovered in a rented house in Namrup on May 3. After the incident took place various posts were being seen on social media and justice for Ponkhi Handique was demanded. According to sources, Ponkhi Handique got married last year to Nitikesh Das, a resident of 1 No Kathiya Khunda of Charaideo District who is a teacher. For work purposes, Nitikesh Das and his wife were staying in a rented house in Namrup.

When Ponkhi Handique learned that her husband was having extramarital affairs with other girls, they used to fight. On May 3, the body of the Ponkhi Handique was recovered from the rented house in Namrup. The father of Ponkhi Handique said his daughter could not commit suicide as she was a brave girl. He said that she was the Assistant General Secretary of Sivasagar College and she graduated with honours in English Subject and passed with first class from Sivasagar College.

The parents of Ponkhi Handique demanded punishment for the culprit. The representatives of ATASU, AYM, Manab Adhikar workers, Sanmillit Nari Adhikar Suraksha Mancha Assam visited the residence of Ponkhi Handique in Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow on Tuesday demanding justice. On Wednesday, the member of Assam State Commission for Women came to the residence of Ponkhi Handique in Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow. Under the patronage of ATASU, Sivasagar District Committee and in association with the people, a National Highway blockade programme will be held in Demow Chariali on May 9 demanding a proper investigation in Ponkhi Handique’s death.

