IOCL Digboi and Vidya Caterers issue clarifications on alleged vendors’ dues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Assam Oil Division (AOD), Digboi Refinery, and its canteen contractor, M/s Vidya Caterers, have issued separate clarifications regarding allegations of unpaid dues raised by several local vendors supplying groceries, vegetables, drinking water, and other essential items to the refinery canteen.

In a rejoinder issued by Deepankar Das, General Manager (Human Resource), IOCL AOD Digboi, the refinery management clarified that the operation and management of the refinery canteen have been entrusted to M/s Vidya Caterers under a contractual arrangement.

As per the terms of the contract, procurement of consumables and settlement of payments to local vendors engaged by the contractor are the responsibility of the contractor concerned.

The refinery management stated that, upon receiving information regarding the grievances raised by some vendors, the matter was immediately taken up with M/s Vidya Caterers for verification and appropriate resolution of any dues found payable. Necessary follow-up action is being undertaken in accordance with the contractual provisions, the management said.

In a separate clarification shared with media organizations, M/s Vidya Caterers strongly denied that the amounts cited by certain vendors constitute admitted liabilities. The contractor stated that the allegations were one-sided, misleading and defamatory, and asserted that publication of such claims had caused reputational, commercial, and operational harm to the company.

With regard to Shanti Traders, which has reportedly claimed approximately Rs 8 lakh, Vidya Caterers stated that substantial payments had already been released.

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