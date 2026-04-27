IOCL (Assam Oil Division) employee among six arrested as Digboi Police bust gambling den

OUR REPORTER

DIGBOI: In a dramatic crackdown, Digboi Police on Sunday busted a high-stakes gambling den operating under the guise of a residential building, arresting six persons, including an employee of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Assam Oil Division).

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Co-District Superintendent of Police Himanshu Gohain swooped down on the premises at Lachit Nagar along the Digboi–Pengaree Road, exposing what officials described as a well-oiled and long-running gambling racket.

The den was being operated from the residence of Md Hasim, alias ‘Marshall’, who allegedly ran the illegal operation from the ground floor, while the upper floor functioned as a boys’ hostel (JJ Boys Hostel).

Six persons were caught red-handed during the raid. The arrested include Madhav Rao, Arun Sirkey, Pankaj Das and Md Hasim, while two others are yet to be officially named.

Shockingly, Madhav Rao is an IOCL (AOD) employee posted in the Land and Revenue Section. Sources revealed that the racket drew in IOCL personnel, local businessmen and contractors, pointing to a deep-rooted and influential network.

Police recovered cash and other objectionable materials from the spot, believed to be linked to the gambling activities.

In a disturbing twist, school and college-going students were found residing in the same building, raising serious concerns as illegal gambling flourished right beneath their living quarters.

Police sources said the racket had been under watch for some time, with surveillance and ground intelligence finally leading to the breakthrough.

Further investigation is underway, with more arrests expected as police tighten the noose around the network.

Also Read: Bongaigaon Police Arrest Man for Organising Gambling Session, Three Others Flee