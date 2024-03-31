Assam: Talk on Indian Knowledge System held in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College organized an invited talk on Indian Knowledge System under the aegis of the Department of Botany and Department of Zoology recently. The main objective of the programme was to provide insights about Indian Knowledge System to students and to generate awareness regarding its importance.

The programme was inaugurated by renowned academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. In his speech, Dr Mahanta spoke about Indian Astrology and Vedic Science. He opined that Indian astrology is one of the oldest systems of knowledge in the entire world. He further spoke about the necessity of including IKS as a critical element into curriculum at all levels of education. Resource person Dr Raktim Patar, Associate Professor, Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, JNU highlighted the importance of yoga, meditation and ayurveda in our daily life. He explained about traditional food practices of different tribes with special emphasis on North-East India.

The programme was moderated by Sandeepa Agarwalla, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany and attended by the faculty members and students of different Departments.

