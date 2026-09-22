IPF postpones indefinite bandh over Dima Hasao council nomenclature dispute

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Indigenous People's Forum (IPF) has postponed its proposed indefinite bandh, which was to include the national highways and railways, over the use of the nomenclature 'Dima Hasao Autonomous Council' in place of 'North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.'

The decision was taken at an Executive Committee meeting of the IPF held on September 19, where members reviewed an earlier decision to call an indefinite bandh if the order issued by the Principal Secretary was not withdrawn within 14 days.

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