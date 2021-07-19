IPS Officer Anurag Tankha of Assam Cadre Passes Away Due to Prolonged Battle with Cancer

DISPUR:

Anurag Tankha, veteran officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre passes away after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 51 years of age at the time of his passing.

The senior police officer breathed his last in a hospital in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment.

Anurag Tankha, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer from the 1995 batch, was on deputation to the Bureau of Police Research and Development as Inspector General (IG).

The 1970 born veteran police officer was an IIT Delhi graduate. Tankha served as the IGP of the Assam Police's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Branch before being deputised to the BPRD in Delhi.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, resorted to Twitter to express his condolences for the demise of the supercop.

"I'm deeply saddened by the demise of distinguished senior IPS officer Anurag Tankha (Assam cadre) after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was on deputation to Bureau of Police Research and Development as IG. My prayers for his moksha and condolences to his family members," tweeted the Assam Chief Minister.





I'm deeply saddened by the demise of distinguished senior IPS officer Anurag Tankha (Assam cadre) after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was on deputation to Bureau of Police Research and Development as IG.



My prayers for his moksha and condolences to his family members. pic.twitter.com/8EmBcNLcO2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2021





"With extreme grief and sorrow, we announce the passing away of a distinguished senior member of the Assam Police family, Shri Anurag Tankha, IPS, who lost a long battle with illness today. Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of Shri Tankha in this hour of grief," tweeted Assam Police.





With extreme grief and sorrow, we announce the passing away of a distinguished senior member of the Assam Police family, Shri Anurag Tankha, IPS, who lost a long battle with illness today.



Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of Shri Tankha in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/IAbN4IOuQG — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 19, 2021





"A colleague, friend, a noble soul. Anurag Tankha IPS (1995 Batch Assam Cadre) left for heavenly abode after a prolonged battle with Cancer. RIP Dear Anurag," tweeted GP Singh special DGP of the Assam Police.

"Besides @assampolice we worked together in @NIA_India where he excelled in various spheres of Work," added special DGP GP Singh who formerly worked with the Late Anurag Tankha in National Investigation Agency (NIA).





A colleague, friend, a noble soul. Anurag Tankha IPS (1995 Batch Assam Cadre) left for heavenly abode after a prolonged battle with Cancer. RIP Dear Anurag. pic.twitter.com/eH53BvPDAP — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 19, 2021





Tankha was most recently stationed in Delhi. He served in Assam for almost 19 years.





Also Read - Photo of Lionel Messi Holding Copa America Trophy Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post by an Athlete

Also Watch



















