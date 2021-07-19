Photo of Lionel Messi Holding Copa America Trophy Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post by an Athlete

Argentinian footballing great Lionel Messi's Instagram post of him posing with the Copa America trophy becomes the highest liked post ever, with more than 20 million likes.

Lionel Messi, after losing four back to back finals with Argentina finally managed to emerge victorious against Brazil in the finals of the Copa America, thereby registering his first major international trophy with Argentina. Messi, who is considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time, is adored by millions of fans worldwide. His recent victory in the finals of the Copa America tournament made his global fanbase go haywire hitting the like button as it was a dream come true for both the 6-time Ballon D'or winner and all his fans.

Messi overtakes his most decorated rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the most likes in a single photo on Instagram, even though the Portuguese footballing megastar still remains the most followed individual on social media. According to ESPN, the Argentine striker's post surpassed Ronaldo's previous record of 19.8 million likes when he paid respect to Diego Maradona following his passing.

"What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!" was the caption of the record breaking Instagram photo posted by Messi .

Messi scored four goals and provided five assists for Argentina at the Copa America, earning him the title of Player of the Tournament. Last season, the 34-year-old scored 38 goals in 47 games for Barcelona, including 30 in La Liga. Messi is about to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona. Messi will take a 50% pay reduction in addition to accepting a new contract, according to Goal.com.

Argentina won their first major trophy in 28 years with a 1-0 victory against Brazil and a record-equaling 15th Copa America, thanks to the sublime goal by PSG star Angel DiMaria. This is Messi's first Copa championship, while Maradona had never won one in his illustrious career.





