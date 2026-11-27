A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A suspected iron pilferage racket operating within the heavily guarded premises of Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) Digboi Refinery has come under the scanner following the interception of a contractor-engaged vehicle allegedly carrying stolen iron scrap at the refinery's main security checkpoint around 4 pm on November 24. While the seizure prompted police intervention and registration of a criminal case, the alleged escape of the vehicle's driver and helper has exposed disturbing questions over internal security, contractor supervision, and the effectiveness of surveillance mechanisms at the country's oldest operating refinery.

Inspector of Digboi police station Pranjal Chetia confirmed that the seized vehicle had been taken into police custody following an FIR lodged by the CISF authorities. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft and attempted removal of refinery property.

The vehicle, reportedly deployed for garbage collection and loading-unloading operations under a contractual arrangement, was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel along with the recovered iron scrap. However, its driver, identified as Sanika Mura, and helper Shekhar Pratim Konwar, allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving behind the seized material. Their disappearance following the interception has placed both men under the police scanner.

Meanwhile, the vehicle has reportedly been linked to contractor Shivasagar Gupta, whose relative maintained that it was deployed for garbage collection and loading-unloading work in Digboi township. However, the alleged involvement of a contractor-engaged vehicle in the attempted removal of refinery property has brought the contractual arrangement under scrutiny.

Significantly, the latest incident is not an isolated occurrence. Several previous instances of alleged pilferage involving refinery property, including iron, brass, and electrical wires, have reportedly surfaced over the years, with accused persons facing prosecution in some cases.