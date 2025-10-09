Is NF Railway really concerned about passenger amenities in Dima Hasao?

OUR CORRESPONDENT,

HAFLONG: Despite repeated assurances from the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway about improving passenger amenities and ensuring better travel experience, people in Dima Hasao continue to face serious inconvenience due to lack of basic facilities and poor attention to safety and punctuality.

At Maibang station, one of the busiest railway stations in the hill district, long-pending demands for a foot over bridge and a Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter have remained unfulfilled for years. Commuters say these facilities are essential for smooth movement of passengers, particularly elderly people and students, yet authorities have shown little urgency to address the issues.

Passengers also complain that platform levels at New Harangajao and Langting stations are unusually low, making it difficult and unsafe to board or alight from trains, especially during monsoon or in the dark. “It is risky to get on or off the train, and senior citizens suffer the most,” said a daily commuter from New Harangajao.

The situation at Langting railway station is no better. Locals allege that the water supply is irregular and inadequate, forcing passengers to depend on bottled or stored water. The waiting area and sanitation facilities also remain substandard, reflecting the apathetic attitude of the concerned department.

While NF Railway often highlights its commitment to punctuality, safety, and passenger comfort across the region, residents of Dima Hasao feel otherwise. They point out frequent delays, poor cleanliness, and lack of security arrangements at smaller stations.

“The railway officials talk about modernization and passenger amenities, but these benefits never reach hill areas like ours,” remarked a social activist in Maibang.

In the absence of visible improvement, citizens are beginning to question whether NF Railway is genuinely concerned about the needs of passengers in Dima Hasao or if the promises remain confined to paper.

