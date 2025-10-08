Assam: 3rd edition of Orunodoi launched in Dima Hasao district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 3rd edition of Orunodoi, Assam’s flagship Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, was ceremoniously launched on Tuesday across multiple locations in Dima Hasao through a series of virtual events.

The programme at Kalibari, Lower Haflong, was graced by Minister of Assam, Nandita Gorlosa. She was joined by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, along with the Additional District Commissioner, Sangeeta Devi, ACS, and others. A live stream of the state-level launch of Orunodoi 3.0 was played during the event, enabling attendees to witness the statewide rollout of the transformative scheme. In her address, Minister Gorlosa commended the district administration for their dedicated efforts in implementing the Orunodoi scheme and acknowledged the pivotal role played by all stakeholders. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Finance Department for their continued support in empowering the people of Assam. Simultaneously, Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa launched the programme virtually from Sampardisa Community Hall, in the presence of Additional District Commissioner AK Illyias Ahmed, ACS, Asst Commissioner Raghuraj Vaidhya, local community leaders, Constituency Development Committee (CDC) Chairman Rongmanon Johori, and other dignitaries.

As part of the current phase, a total of 26,790 beneficiaries have been identified in the district, of which 26,665 beneficiaries have been approved for disbursement under Orunodoi 3.0.

