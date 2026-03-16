Islampur Eviction Drive Enters Second Day in Azara, 60% Cleared as Hundreds of Families Displaced

The eviction drive at Islampur in Bongara under the Azara police station area on the western outskirts of Guwahati entered its second consecutive day on Sunday, with bulldozers continuing to clear illegal structures despite intermittent rain.

The operation, part of the government's ongoing initiative to clear encroached government land across Assam, had begun on Saturday. According to Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, approximately 60 per cent of the eviction was completed on the first day, with the remainder being carried out on Sunday. Police, Forest Department officials, and civil administration personnel remained deployed throughout.

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