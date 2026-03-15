Eviction launched at Islamapur village near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A large-scale eviction drive was launched by the district administration on Saturday at Islamapur village in Bongara under Azara Police Station, near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. The operation targeted hundreds of allegedly illegal settlements built on land reserved under the tribal belt and block.

According to officials, eviction notices had earlier been served to over 500 families residing in the area. The administration began the demolition drive around 10 a.m., deploying bulldozers and heavy security personnel, including police and paramilitary forces, to maintain law and order.

The land in question covers nearly 700 bighas of Tribal Belt land, which had reportedly been encroached upon for years. Authorities stated that the land was originally reserved for indigenous tribal communities, but illegal settlers had gradually built houses and formed a village there. Reports suggest that many families had been occupying the land for nearly 25 years.

As the operation began, bulldozers demolished houses constructed on the encroached land. Anticipating the drive, several families had already packed their belongings and shifted to safer locations, while some residents vacated their homes in advance and moved to nearby areas. The eviction created an emotional and chaotic situation among the affected families, with many seen dismantling their own houses and removing household items before demolition.

Earlier, on February 27, when officials arrived to serve eviction notices, a section of suspected miscreants allegedly attacked police and administration personnel, leaving several injured. Following that incident, the area was placed under tight security, with police and paramilitary forces stationed in the locality.

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