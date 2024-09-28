Israel Announces Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Tel Aviv: Amidst the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, the Israel Defence Forces have announced that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah has died. This announcement came on Saturday.

The official handle of the Israel Defence Forces made the announcement about the death of Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday. “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world,” mentioned the official X handle of the Israel Defence Forces.

The announcement came after Israel’s overnight airstrikes in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon. Israel had mentioned that these airstrikes were targeted at Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders.

According to reports, witnesses heard more than twenty separate airstrikes being conducted before Saturday dawn in Beirut. Air strikes were also conducted by the Israel Defence Forces in Beirut on Friday targeting Hezbollah operatives. These strikes led to the death of six people and wounded 91 others. This data was published by the Health Ministry of Lebanon on Saturday.

Several buildings were also demolished in the strikes, where Israeli forces claimed that weapons were being stored. Hezbollah however denied the allegations regarding the presence of a weapons depot in Beirut.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly condemned Israel's air strikes on the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday. He described the attacks as a "flagrant war crime" that exposed the true nature of Israel's terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to cut short his visit to the United States to return home as strikes intensified and the US distances itself from Israel's offensive at the moment.

Also, while addressing the United Nations, the Prime Minister of Israel vowed that Israel’s strikes would continue and that they would “continue degrading Hezbollah”.