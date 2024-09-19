ITBP Personnel From Assam Found Dead In Rajdhani Express Under Mysterious Circumstances

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, an ITBP personnel hailing from Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances onboard the Rajdhani Express.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Havildar Narzary who was employed with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and hailed from Dhulaura in Khagarpur, under the North Salmara sub-division in Assam.

Havildar Narzary boarded a train that departed at 8:30 p.m and was enroute to Uttarakhand where he was posted for duty.

Little did he know that this journey would be his last as passengers present inside the train found his lifeless body lying in his seat the following morning at Aligarh station.