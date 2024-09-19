ITBP Personnel From Assam Found Dead In Rajdhani Express Under Mysterious Circumstances

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, an ITBP personnel hailing from Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances onboard the Rajdhani Express.
The deceased soldier has been identified as Havildar Narzary who was employed with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and hailed from Dhulaura in Khagarpur, under the North Salmara sub-division in Assam.
Havildar Narzary boarded a train that departed at 8:30 p.m and was enroute to Uttarakhand where he was posted for duty.
Little did he know that this journey would be his last as passengers present inside the train found his lifeless body lying in his seat the following morning at Aligarh station.
His sudden death due to unknown reasons has left the onlookers in a state of shock and his family was immediately informed about this tragedy.
The family members have been left in disbelief and are in a state of mourning as they try to come to terms with the sudden demise of their beloved soldier.
What is even more painful is the fact that Havildar had celebrated the arrival of his newborn daughter going by the name of Mukti just a month and a half ago.
The grieving family, who are devastated by his loss, have still not been able to digest as to how a healthy man like him could pass away so abruptly.
Narzary's family has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death. They suspect foul play, alleging that he might have been poisoned by unknown assailants during the journey.
A thorough probe has been demanded by them to uncover the truth behind the mysterious nature of Havildar's death.
As authorities investigate into this case, the family remains in Aligarh and are anxiously awaiting answers.
