Jagiroad: Arunjyoti Kalita, owner of Jeuti newspaper agency dies

JAGIROA: Arunjyoti Kalita, 55, owner of Jeuti Agency, an old newspaper supplier in Jagiroad, passed away at his residence in Bhomoraguri at around 10 pm on Friday night. Kalita, who was seriously injured in a road accident a few days ago, was again engaged in delivering newspapers from house to house but fell ill last night and was taken to a local hospital where he died. He is survived by his wife and only postgraduate daughter. Apart from Jagiroad Press Club, many institutions in the area expressed their deep condolences over his sudden demise.

