One-Day Seminar on 'Women Social Leadership' Held in Kokrajhar to Empower Women in Bodoland

KOKRAJHAR: A one-day seminar on ‘Women Social Leadership’ was held at the BTCLA Auditorium Hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Wednesday. The programme was organized by the government of BTR towards empowering the women across the Bodoland region.

Over a hundred women leaders representing the different fields of women social organizations participated in the event which emphasized the empowerment of women across the region.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro graced the occasion as chief guest. In his deliberation, he said the council government had launched several missions for empowering the women. The women Self Help Groups are being given financial aid to boost their economic activities, supports are given to women vendors, widows, weavers, rearers and other entrepreneurs while mothers are given financial incentive under ‘Aie Onsai Bithangkhi’, he said adding that inclusive policy was taken to give them space in every field.

Boro said in the last three years, the present council government had given emphasis on the women empowerment in BTR by giving space for leadership to them to play a vital role for the betterment of the society. He also said the efforts of the present government helped the women of BTR to achieve their socio-economic independence and contributed as equal partners in the development of Bodoland.

