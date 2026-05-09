Jagiroad Police Station busts fake online lottery racket; three arrested, one absconding

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Jagiroad police on Friday arrested three members of a fake lottery gang who were cheating customers by conducting fake lottery games through social media. The police arrested Ali Akbar, Ashraful Islam, and Mirazul Islam from some areas under Batadrava PS. Another accused, Jiaul, is currently at large. Jagiroad Police Officer-in-Charge Bhadreshwar Pegu told the media that the fake lottery gang had been promoting lottery games through various social media for a long time. Police seized five mobile phones and some lottery items from the three accused on the basis of complaints received from the customers.

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