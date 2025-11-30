Jagiroad Senior Citizens Forum holds 1st triennial session with daylong programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The 1st triennial session of the Jagiroad Senior Citizens Forum was held with a daylong programme at Jagiroad Kalamandir premises on Friday. In this connection, the forum’s flag was hoisted by the President of Jagiroad Senior Citizens Forum, Deba Bhuyan, followed by lighting of ceremonial lamp by Assam Saurav Award winner and Tiwa dance guru Nadiram Deuri. Akani Devi, a prominent children’s writer and Executive President of the Kuhi sub-committee of the Morigaon District Xahitya Xabha, attended the session as special guest.

On the occasion, a tribute ceremony was also held at the portraits of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, Syed Sadullah, and renowned flutist Dipak Sarma. The session nominated the former 21-member committee with Deba Bhuyan as President and Lakheswar Kakoti as Secretary for the next term.

The open session presided over by President Deba Bhuyan passed several important resolutions calling on the higher authorities to employ local youth in the Tata Semiconductor Project under construction in Jagiroad.

The meeting was attended by Morigaon District Xahitya Xabha President Dr Harmohan Kalita, Dr Puniram Patar, Advisor Satyabrata Barthakur, athlete Andharu Ram Das, Advisor Dilip Kumar Majumder, and Principal of Jagiroad Satriya Sangeet Vidyalaya Dr Khagen Sharma. The event was also attended by director of Zubeen Garg’s ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Rajesh Bhuyan, prominent social worker Bani Barthakur, and Secretary of Jagiroad Shatdal Branch Xahitya Xabha Stutiprasad Bora. A felicitation programme was also held.

Also Read: Bodoland Senior Citizen Forum (BSCF) felicitates BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary