Bodoland Senior Citizen Forum (BSCF) felicitates BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Senior Citizen Forum (BSCF) called on the Chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary, at the BTC Secretariat to felicitate him on his return to power. The delegation was led by the Forum’s Chief Adviser Pramila Rani Brahma, along with its President Dr Bhupen Dev Narzary, and Secretary Bibhuti Bhusan Brahma.

During the interaction, chief Hagrama Mohilary recalled the assurances made during his election campaign and reaffirmed his commitment to welfare-oriented governance. He informed the delegation that the BTC Government would allocate Rs 5 crore for senior citizens and another Rs 5 crore for differently-abled persons of Bodoland. The funds are planned to be released in April 2026, he said. He urged the Bodoland Senior Citizen Forum to prepare and submit suitable project proposals to effectively utilize the proposed allocation for the benefit of the elderly community.

The meeting concluded with expressions of mutual goodwill and a shared resolve to work together for inclusive and compassionate social development across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Also Read: United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) delegation meets BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary