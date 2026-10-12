Jailer 2 Box-Office Takeover: Rajinikanth Film Set for 6 AM Screenings and Rs 1,600 Tickets

Megastar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated action-thriller Jailer 2 is gearing up for an early-morning box-office takeover. Fans are bracing for a massive theatrical opening as special screenings are expected to begin as early as 6 AM in several parts of Southern India.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the high-octane sequel is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15, triggering unprecedented advance booking trends.

The massive hype is directly reflecting in ticket pricing dynamics across major metropolitan hubs. In Bengaluru, premium ticket prices for the opening day have reportedly soared to a staggering Rs 1,600 at select multiplexes.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has officially approved a temporary ticket price hike for the film's opening week to support its grand box-office prospects.

"The demand for the 6 AM fan shows is unlike anything we have seen this year," noted a leading single-screen theatre owner from Tamil Nadu.

Industry trade analysts predict that with high ticket pricing across Karnataka and government-backed hikes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jailer 2 is poised to rewrite opening-day box-office records for Indian cinema.