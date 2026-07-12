AASU Writes to CM Over No Budget Allocation for Justice BK Sharma Panel Recommendations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Miffed at non-allocation of any fund in the 2026-27 state budget for the implementation of the recommendations of the high-level commission headed by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma on the implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, "The 2025-26 budget had an allocation of funds for the implementation of 39 recommendations of Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma on the implementation of clause VI of the Assam Accord. However, the government hasn't released the allocated funds as yet. This budget is quite silent on the progress of implementing the recommendations of the high-level committee. the recommendations of the high-level committee."

The AASU president said that the students' body wrote a letter to the chief minister, saying that "budgetary allocation is a must for the implementation of all the recommendations of the high-level committee on clause VI of the Assam Accord. This clause spells out the constitutional safeguard for Assam. Hence, lack of funds should not impede the implementation of the recommendations of this clause."

The high-level committee had 67 recommendations - 40 under the jurisdiction of the state government, 15 under the jurisdiction of the central government and 12 under the jurisdiction of the central and the state governments.

The AASU president said, "In the last state budget, the government had allocated funds for the implementation of 39 recommendations of the high-level committee. However, it hasn't released that fund as yet. And the government hasn't earmarked any fund for the implementation of the recommendations in this year's budget. An immediate meeting between the Assam government and the AASU is essential to discuss the progress of implementing the recommendations that fall under the state government's jurisdiction. An immediate tripartite meeting involving the centre, the Assam government, and the AASU is also essential for implementing the recommendations that fall under the central government's jurisdiction."

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