Jamugurihat: 50 couples tie nuptial knot at community marriage ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Jubak Sangha of Chengelimora, in the southern part of Jamugurihat, organized a community marriage ceremony recently at the namghar premises located at Chengelimora, wherein a total of 50 couples tied nuptial knots. The community marriage ceremony was held as per the religious as well as traditional rituals. The Chengelimora Jubak Sangha has ventured into the noble work of providing financial relief to the downtrodden people and to the poor and needy. All the couples were taken to the bank of the Ghiladhari river at Panpur Ghat and brought back to the namghar premises after a holy dip in the river. A community procession was taken out while they were brought back to the namghar. Many aged couples also participated in the community marriage ceremony.

