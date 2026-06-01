JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Agitation Veteran Chandra Kanta Bora Passes Away at 85

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Chandra Kanta Bora, a resident of No. 2 Barpothar, Dhalaibil, here, and a frontline participant of the Assam Agitation breathed his last on Sunday at his residence due to age-related ailments. He was 85. He had joined the Assam Agitation and bravely fought against the illegal settlers and encroachers in the south-western part of Jamugurihat. He sustained a bullet injury on March 20, 1983, at Lale Tapu, in the south-western part of Jamugurihat. His sacrifice was acknowledged by the AASU and he was certified as a sufferer of Assam Agitation in 1988, and received a financial grant of Rs 2 lakh in 2019 from the State Government. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area.

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