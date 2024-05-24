‘No discussion held between NEDFi and Japan on financial assistance regarding marketing of Muga silk’: Assistant Manager of NEDFi, Chandra Kanta Das

LAKHIMPUR: Assistant Manager of NEDFi, Chandra Kanta Das said that there was no discussion held between NEDFi and Japan on financial assistance regarding the marketing of Muga silk.

He said so in connection with the visit of Dhakuakhana by Shigeko Inaba, the Business Networking Expert of Project on Sustainable Global Business Breakthrough Ecosystem (SGBBE) under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Confederation of Indian Industry on Tuesday. That day, the Business Networking Expert, visited the ‘Muga Somanis’ (Muga silk worm rearing fields) in Dhakuakhana and learnt about the Muga industry by interacting with the Muga farmers.

“It was just a visit to understand the traditional production system of Muga rearing and weaving. There was no such discussion held between NEDFi and Japan on financial assistance as of now”, NEDFi Assistant Manager Chandra Kanta Das said.

