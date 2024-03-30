Jamugurihat: Electric transformer catches fire at Tupiya Tea Estate

JAMUGURIHAT: The electric transformer installed at the residential area of Tupiya Tea Estate, on the northern part of Jamugurihat suddenly caught fire with great noise on Friday evening causing panic among the villagers of the adjoining areas. According to information, the transformer flared up suddenly engulfing the entire area with black smoke and dreadful noise. The sudden electric anomaly that arose on the transformer caused a great deal of damage to the electronic appliances of the local residents. Talking to this media person, Md Mushraf Nasser, retired principal of Rangachakuwa HSS and a local resident informed that almost all the electronic appliances of his house along with his three brothers were damaged by the sudden blast of the transformer. Due to a transformer blast, the electric motor of Tupiya TE was also damaged besides other minor damages of the local residents. The local residents alleged that due to the negligence of the employees of Jamuguri subdivision of APDCL, the unexpected incident took place.

