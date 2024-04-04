Jamugurihat: Fire breaks out at Dekorai weekly market

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of six shops of Dekorai weekly market, Itakhola on the northern part of Jamugurihat were gutted down by a devastating fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon. According to information, the fire which broke out suddenly engulfed the adjoining huts of the weekly market and damaged them all. Local people immediately informed the fire brigade and accordingly a team of fire fighters reached the site and stopped the fire from spreading to other shops and doused it with the help of local people. A team of Itakhola police reached the site immediately. Investigation is on.

