Assam: 2 independent candidates file nominations for Nagaon Lok Sabha seat

NAGAON: Two independent candidates filed nomination papers for Nagaon parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. Shikha Sharma, a female writer and litterateur submitted the nomination papers for the parliamentary constituency while another independent candidate Abu Shama submitted two nomination papers for Nagaon parliamentary constituency. Nomination papers were also submitted for the same constituency earlier on Monday by Saiful Islam Chowdhury from Asom Jana Morcha including which a total of three candidates filed nomination papers for Nagaon parliamentary constituency till today.

Also Read: Assam: Fraudsters arrested in Darrang

Also Watch: