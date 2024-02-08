JAMUGURIHAT: Mishap claims two young boys identified as Ashim Gogoi and Bijoy Karki

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic road accident two young boys identified as Ashim Gogoi (22) and Bijoy Karki (22) hailed from Darjee Basti village, Dhalaibil under Jamuguri police station had lost their lives near Gosain Chook on Wednesday evening. According to information, the two young boys were travelling by Chowkighat bridge through village road but unfortunately their speeding motorcycle lost control near the four lane road and hit a roadside tree near Milan LP School, Gosain Chook. Later on, the local people managed to bring the two injured to North Jamuguri BPHC but were declared brought dead by the doctor.

