Jamugurihat: Padma Hazarika allocates Rs 3 lakh for Annanukhuwa Aata Than renovation

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sri Sri Annanukhuwa Aata Than, one of the oldest thanas in the greater Jamugurihat area with a history of nearly 300 years, is set to undergo renovation. The than is located in Jamugurihat commercial town.

The foundation stone for the renovation was laid on Thursday by Dharmananda Goswami, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Sonaripar Satra. The programme was attended by Bhaba Goswami, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Sesa Satra; Khagen Hazarika, president of Baresohoriya Raij Sabha and Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee; Pallabita Sarma Mahanta, chairman of Jamugurihat Town Committee; and others including Anjan Kalita, Pradip Hazarika, and Mridu Manash Das.

Notably, Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika has allocated a financial grant of Rs 3 lakh under the Assam Darpan Scheme for the renovation and repair of the ancient than. Apurba Saikia and Dipen Hazarika, president and secretary of the Than Construction Committee, stated that the renovation work will be carried out using the MLA's grant along with donations and alms offered by devotees.

