Cow Smuggling Racket Busted in Jamugurihat, MLA Padma Hazarika Leads Night Operation

Jamugurihat: A major cow smuggling racket was busted at Ghatimari under Jamugurihat on Sunday night following an operation led by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, with the active support of local residents. A large number of stolen cattle were recovered during the operation, while one person was arrested in connection with the case.

According to sources, the cattle were being transported illegally in two trucks under the cover of darkness when the operation was carried out. Acting on information and with public cooperation, MLA Padma Hazarika intercepted the vehicles and seized the cattle before they could be smuggled out of the area.

One accused, identified as Jalaluddin, was apprehended at the spot. However, several others involved in the smuggling attempt, including an individual named Inamul, managed to flee. The seized cattle have since been handed over to Jamuguri Police for further legal action.

Speaking to the media, MLA Padma Hazarika expressed serious concern over the growing menace of cattle theft and smuggling in the region. He alleged that the racket could have links with an international cattle smuggling network operating across borders.

“This is not an isolated incident. There is strong suspicion that an organised and possibly international smuggling network is involved. A thorough investigation is necessary to identify everyone connected to this racket,” Hazarika said.

He directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into the case and to take strict action against all those involved. The MLA also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities to curb illegal activities in the area.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over cattle theft and cross-border smuggling in Assam, with residents demanding stronger surveillance and stricter enforcement to prevent such crimes in the future.