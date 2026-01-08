JAMUGURIHAT: Tangiya LPS headteacher Prannath Pator accorded farewell

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Prannath Pator, an outgoing Headteacher of No. 2 Tangiya LPS was accorded a public farewell on Wednesday at the conference hall of the school with Bakul Sut, Headteacher of Hanupam Doinipukhuri LPS, in the chair. Prannath Pator was superannuated from his service on December 31. The outgoing teacher was accorded farewell by the cluster committee, school management committee, teaching and non-teaching staff, along with the general public with sarai, japi, cheleng sador, citation, saplings, and a bundle of books. The event was attended by Krishna Patar, Dolan Das, Prabin Rajbangshi, Cheniram Bey, Pranjal Nath, Biswajit Sut, and Pradip Rajkhuwa among others. The retired teacher fondly recalled the memories of the bygone days. All the proceedings were conducted by Jiten Patar, CRCC of Pub Nagsankar cluster.

