Jamugurihat: Towbhanga gears up to celebrate Ali-Ai-Ligang with two-day programme

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Ali-Ai-Ligang, the agri-based festival of the Mising community in Assam, is celebrated every year on the first Wednesday of the Assamese month of Phagun. The Towbhanga area of Jamugurihat is preparing to observe the festival with a two-day programme on February 18 and 19 at the Towbhanga Centre.

This year, the Towbhanga Jubak Sangha, in collaboration with the local women's society, has organized the festival with active participation from the general public. The first day will feature traditional rituals and various competitions, while the second day will include an open session followed by a cultural evening, attended by invited artists from across the state.

As part of the festivities, the local Mising community has constructed a spectacular Chang Ghar at the festival site. It is noteworthy that both the eastern and western banks of the Jiya Bharali river are predominantly inhabited by the Mising community, making the festival a significant cultural event in the region.

