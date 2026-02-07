Jamugurihat: ‘Laletapu Yudha’ anthology released at Sankardev Sangha Conference

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: ‘Laletapu Yudha,’ an anthology of historic essays compiled by journalist Phanindra Baruah of Jamugurihat, was released at a book release function held inside the exhibition site of the 95th annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha by Dr Ranjan Kalita, Principal of Rangapara College. Releasing the anthology, Dr Kalita traced the historic significance of the brutal killing of indigenous youths by illegal settlers and of Assam Agitation as well. The event was attended by Atul Bhattacharya, recipient of the Sishu Bandu title and a retired teacher, Shailen Barkataky, recipient of state artiste pension, and Anjan Baskota, recipient of Sahitya Akadami Yuva Puraskar, as guests.

