Jamugurihat’s Mirhashmita Borah Wins Best Dancer Title at Sanskriti Sangam 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Mirhashmita Borah, daughter of Kushal Borah (Joon), a local scribe and Dolley Borah, residents of Madhupur village here brings laurel to Jamugurihat and to the greater Naduar area by winning the best dancer's title in the 14th International and National musical instrument, art, yoga, music and dance competition. It is to be mentioned here that Sanskriti Sangam 2026 was held at Jyoti Chitraban from July 11 to 31 this year under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Mirhashmita Borah of Jamugurihat has been awarded with the best dancer title in the Sanskriti Sangam 2026 in the dance category. She has been chosen for the Mumbai Carnival 2026 to be held on December 5 and 6. She will participate in the Next Star of Assam reality show in Mumbai. Representatives of various organizations and individuals lauded her for the achievement.

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