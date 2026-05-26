Janbhagidari Campaign Concludes in Nagaon, Welfare Services Reach Remote Tribal Villages

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The week-long Janbhagidari Abhiyan campaign concluded in Nagaon district on Sunday after extensive awareness drives and delivery of government services in 34 tribal-dominated villages under 16 development blocks.

Addressing a press conference, District Development Commissioner Devyani Choudhury and Additional Commissioner Gopal Sharma said that the campaign aimed to provide government welfare benefits directly to people living in remote tribal areas under the initiative ‘Janbhagidari – Sabse Door, Sabse Pehle.’

During the drive, nearly 37 free health camps were organised, and services such as Aadhaar Cards, Ration Cards, Ayushman Bharat Cards, land documents, and Kisan Credit Cards were provided on the spot. Officials informed that 304 public grievances were resolved immediately, while 63 cases were forwarded to concerned departments for further action.

Also Read: Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan underway in Bhergaon to boost Tribal Welfare outreach