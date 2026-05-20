Janjatiya Gaurav Utsav 2026 and Jan Bhagidari Week Launched in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: With the aim of ensuring the overall development and empowerment of tribal communities, the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Utsav 2026’ and ‘Jan Bhagidari Week’ (May 18–25, 2026) were officially launched in Golaghat district. A significant meeting was held on Tuesday in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Pubali Gohain, where the programme was formally inaugurated.

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