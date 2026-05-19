Golaghat Media Forum honours meritorious children of journalists in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Media Forum organized a special felicitation programme to honour the meritorious children of journalists from Golaghat. A total of eight students who passed the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations with distinction were felicitated at a function held at the auditorium of Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan in Golaghat town recently. The programme was organized in connection with the 8th foundation day of the Golaghat Media Forum.

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