Japan Opens Job Opportunities for Assam Youth

BONGAIGAON: Japan is set to recruit youth from Assam and the Northeast with high-paying jobs and higher education opportunities. To prepare candidates, a Skill Development Centre was inaugurated at Bongaigaon Brain Tree International School, supported by the Japan Education Centre and Information Foundation (JECI).

The centre will train Class 10 pass and above students in Japanese language and culture. With an aging population, Japan seeks workers in sectors like healthcare, IT, and driving.

The centre was inaugurated by MLA Diptimayee Choudhury. Japanese representatives Captain Raj Adhikari (Founder & CEO, JECI), Kazunari Matsumoto (Vice-President, JECI), and Hiroyuki Adachi attended the event, along with Prof Tarani Deka (V-C, Bongaigaon University), Shiv Kumar Agarwala (CEO, Worstreet Pvt. Ltd.), and other dignitaries.

