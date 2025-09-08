Japan Skill Development Centre to be inaugurated in Bongaigaon on Sept 11

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Japan Education Centre and Information Foundation (JECI) will inaugurate a skill development centre at Braintree International School, Bongaigaon, on September 11, in collaboration with Reiyukai Knowledge Foundation and in the presence of Japanese delegates.

The centre will train youths from Class X pass-outs to degree holders, including those with technical skills, for lucrative job opportunities in Japan. Three Japanese experts will also interact with students and parents during the programme.

With Japan facing a shortage of young workers, the initiative is expected to benefit unemployed youths of Assam and the Northeast. Recently, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to send 25,000 youths to Japan across sectors like nursing, IT, and driving.

