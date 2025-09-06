Assam: NTPC Bongaigaon celebrates Teachers’ Day with Enthusiasm

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Teachers’ Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Notre Dame Academy, Salakati, at the EWA Campus, and Ankur Tiny Tots, NTPC-Bongaigaon in Kokrajhar district, with tributes paid to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the eminent philosopher, teacher, and former President of India. At the EWA Campus, Principal of Notre Dame Academy, Sister Manju, along with the teachers, led the celebrations. Students showcased cultural performances expressing their gratitude and admiration towards their mentors. Teachers were felicitated with tokens of appreciation by Anurag Gupta, General Manager (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon, and Kasturi Maitra, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon. To mark the occasion, fun games were organized for the teachers at Ankur Tiny Tots, while the students conducted a quiz for the teachers, making the celebrations lively and engaging.

