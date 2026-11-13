Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Reviews Preparations for Junior National Badminton Championship 2026

Sikkim: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reviewed preparations for the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State-Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championship 2026 during a meeting with officials at Mintokgang, Gangtok, on Friday, November 13.

The tournament will run from November 14 to 21 at the Indoor Badminton Hall, Paljor Stadium, marking Sikkim's first time hosting the national junior championship.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met officials on Friday to assess preparations for the upcoming national badminton championship in Gangtok.

Tamang serves as the Chief Patron of the Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS). The meeting focused on arrangements for the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State-Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championship 2026.

Jacob Khaling Rai, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister and President of BAS, is among the key officials associated with the event's organization.

The preparations involve the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the national governing body, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim.

The 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State-Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championship will be held from November 14 to November 21, 2026.

According to the supplied event details, the Indoor Badminton Hall at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok will serve as the tournament venue. The eight-day championship will bring the national junior badminton competition to Sikkim, with the state preparing to host the event for the first time.

The 2026 edition marks Sikkim's debut as host of the Junior National Badminton Championship.

The tournament was designated as a state event following preparations announced in late 2026, according to the background information provided. The hosting responsibility also brings together the Badminton Association of Sikkim, the Badminton Association of India and the state government's Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Tamang's position as Chief Patron of BAS places him among the principal figures associated with the state's preparations. The tournament is expected to feature 38 participating teams, according to the supplied reporter notes.

However, the full wording of the Chief Minister's statements and the detailed competition schedule were not included in the supplied information.

With the opening scheduled for November 14, the November 13 review meeting comes just one day before the competition begins.

The championship will conclude on November 21 at the Indoor Badminton Hall, Paljor Stadium, Gangtok.