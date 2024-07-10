Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak Triggered In Sivasagar Due To Floods

SIVASAGAR: In a worrying sign, Assam's Sivasagar district has reportedly witnessed an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE). This deadly disease has purportedly caused three fatalities and 12 people have been affected by it and are currently undergoing treatment.

In addition to it, 13 more individuals are suffering from encephalitis-like symptoms, though these cases are yet to be confirmed.

Health department officials from the district stated that Sivasagar has seen a surge in mosquito breeding of late due to the prevailing flood conditions, as a result of which, the risk of infection looms large.