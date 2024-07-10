Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak Triggered In Sivasagar Due To Floods
SIVASAGAR: In a worrying sign, Assam's Sivasagar district has reportedly witnessed an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE). This deadly disease has purportedly caused three fatalities and 12 people have been affected by it and are currently undergoing treatment.
In addition to it, 13 more individuals are suffering from encephalitis-like symptoms, though these cases are yet to be confirmed.
Health department officials from the district stated that Sivasagar has seen a surge in mosquito breeding of late due to the prevailing flood conditions, as a result of which, the risk of infection looms large.
To prevent Encephalitis from spreading any further, the health department has decided to apply spray around the residences of diagnosed patients and flood-affected areas in order to curb mosquito breeding.
Special measures, such as distributing ORS packets to flood victims through ASHA workers to prevent diseases like diarrhea have also been implemented.
Efforts are also underway to medicate people in various locations so as to shield them from Japanese encephalitis.
Notably, Japanese Encephalitis happens to be a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. This nefarious virus is found in pigs and birds and is passed on to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals.
No cure exists for this particular disease and its treatment is focused on relieving severe clinical signs and supporting the patient to overcome the infection.
Mosquitoes, most specifically those classified as Culex species have been known to transmit Japanese Encephalitis. This viral infection can potentially be fatal and impacts the central nervous system resulting in various manifestations ranging from mild flu-like symptoms to severe complications including brain inflammation.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a Japanese Encephalitis case was detected from Deomali in Arunachal's Tirap district.
A class IX student of St George School experienced headaches and general weakness, according to parents of the patient.
Initially, the patient was treated at a private pharmacy. As the condition of the patient worsened, he was taken to a hospital in Sonari, Assam and subsequently to Dibrugarh for further investigation.
Laboratory diagnosis at Dibrugarh confirmed Japanese Encephalitis via an ELISA test. The patient, whose condition had deteriorated, was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital.
ALSO READ: Assam floods: Seven additional deaths reported, over 1.7 million people remain affected
ALSO WATCH: