OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The annual Jatinga Festival will be held on November 21 and November 22 at a new venue in Dima Hasao, promising two days of music, entertainment and cultural celebrations. The festival venue will be located on the upper side of the main road, opposite the entry road leading to Haflong.

Announcing the details after performing the bhumi pujan ceremony, Dima Hasao Tourism Department Chairman Joshringdao Phonglo said that this year’s festival would feature several new attractions, including the debut of the ‘Wings of Jatinga’ beauty contest and a dedicated reel competition.

The musical lineup will include Bollywood playback singer Kunal Ganjawala, vocalist Madhumanti Bagchi, Mizoram-based band Avra Records and Nagaland-based act Glüts. Several renowned local artists from Dima Hasao will also perform during the two-day event.

Organisers have introduced two-day entry passes, priced at Rs 499 for stag entry and Rs 699 for couples. The passes will remain valid for both days, with wristbands provided to visitors. In a first for the festival, tickets will be available online through BookMyShow.