Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Morigaon hosts ‘Prerana Utsav 2026’ with 33 schools

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In a vibrant confluence of creativity and intellect, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Morigaon, turned into a hub of inspiration as it hosted the prestigious “Prerana Utsav 2026.” Organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 33 educational institutions, celebrating the transformative potential of youth.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Rohini Kumar Dutta, District Education Planning Officer, and Sushmita Bhuyan, District Assistant Officer, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The event was presided over by the Acting Principal of JNV Morigaon, Dhruvajyoti Sharma, who highlighted the importance of holistic student development in building a progressive nation. The “Prerana Utsav” provided a platform for students to showcase their talents in painting, essay writing, and poetry. From participants representing 33 schools, 15 boys and 15 girls were shortlisted for an interview round. A distinguished jury comprising Rohini Kumar Dutta, Sushmita Bhuyan, Chandan Kumar Bora (JNV Biswanath), Chandramani Tamuly (JNV Morigaon), and Anjali Devi (Sahid Tilak Deka Secondary School) evaluated the shortlisted candidates.

In the girls’ category, Kristijina Bora of Adarsha Vidyalaya, Moirabari, secured the first position, while Baibhav Choudhury of JNV Morigaon emerged as the winner in the boys’ category. The reserved second positions were awarded to Kalpana Mandal (JNV Morigaon) and Rituraj Deka (Keyajan Secondary School). Beyond academic excellence, the event also promoted sportsmanship and physical well-being. In a gesture aimed at encouraging balanced development, footballs were distributed to all 33 participating schools under the initiative of Principal Dhruvajyoti Sharma. The successful conduct of the programme was widely appreciated by the citizens of Morigaon. The “Prerana Utsav” not only recognized young talent but also inspired students across the district to strive for excellence in both academics and extracurricular pursuits.

Also Read: Awareness Programme on Handloom Mark and GI Held in Morigaon