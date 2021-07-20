Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya Principal tied to tree at night, 4 arrested in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: According to the FIR lodged at Mangaldai Police Station on July 18, complainant Principal P Rajesh alleged that on July 18 at about 1.30 am, the arrested accused persons locked his official quarter from outside and while he tried to come out by the backdoor, they caught hold of him and tied him with a rope to a tree. However, other teachers living in the nearby quarters came out and freed him. Significantly, two female teachers, namely Pallabita Gogoi (Physical Education Teacher- Female) and Dharitri Deka (TGT Hindi), allegedly recorded the incident on their mobile phones and made it viral.

Strong reaction has been expressed by all sections of the society following the arrest of four persons, including three regular teachers of Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Udmari in Darrang, that too based on the FIR lodged by none other than its Principal, P Rajesh which has also reflected the ongoing anarchy in the school administration.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kalu Ram Meena (30) PGT Physics and son of Babu Lal Meena of village Shymota Mainpura under Soorwal Police Station of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Madan Lal Gupta (41), son of Chhotey Lal Gupta of village Sarawanpur of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, Navaneet Kumar (38), son of Hari Lal of village Chawichura under Chauri Choura Police Station of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh and Manabendra Goswami (45), husband of teacher Aparajita Goswami of village College Chowk, Bidyapur of Nalbari district in Assam.

