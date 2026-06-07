Jayanta Choudhury leads plantation drive at Doboka High School on World Environment Day

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: On World Environment Day, educator and social worker Jayanta Choudhury led a sapling-planting drive at Doboka High School on Friday. About 50 neem saplings were planted in the campus, and nearly 500 neem saplings were distributed among students and locals. Mrinmay Goswami, Education Officer, unveiled a pamphlet prepared by Jayanta Choudhury on the benefits of the neem tree. Attendees, including school and community leaders, pledged to increase tree planting and conservation.

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