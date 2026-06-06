Trees planted, photos clicked: Who will water the saplings tomorrow?

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: World Environment Day was observed across various parts of the region with tree plantation drives organized by government departments, educational institutions, local bodies, and social organizations. Thousands of saplings were planted at schools, office premises, roadsides, and public spaces as part of efforts to promote environmental awareness.

The events were marked by participation from officials, students, and community members, with photographs of plantation activities widely shared on social media. Many organizations highlighted their commitment to environmental protection through these plantation programmes.

However, the focus has once again shifted to a recurring concern that emerges after the annual celebrations. While large numbers of saplings are planted every year, questions remain about their maintenance and survival in the weeks and months that follow.

In many locations, saplings planted during previous plantation drives have reportedly withered due to lack of watering, protection, and regular care. The issue has led to discussions about the effectiveness of one-day plantation campaigns without long-term maintenance plans.

“If we plant trees regularly in as many places as possible and take care of them by watering them, there will be less need to depend on air conditioners in the future,” said a local resident. As World Environment Day celebrations conclude, attention is turning toward the responsibility of ensuring that newly planted saplings receive proper care. Observers note that the success of plantation drives will ultimately depend not on the number of trees planted, but on how many survive and grow in the years ahead.

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