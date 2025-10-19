JB Law College, Guwahati wins 35th All Assam Inter-College Debate

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: JB Law College, Guwahati has emerged as the best team in the 35th All Assam Swahid Memorial Inter College debating competition organized by Mangaldai College (autonomous) on the topic for the motion “the autonomy in higher educational institutions is instrumental in enhancing the quality of higher education” on Friday. Agastya Kashyap of JB College participating against the motion individually has bagged the best debater trophy

Gauhati University and Dr BKB College, Nagaon have emerged as the second and third best teams respectively. The winners were awarded each with a certificate, trophy and cash prize involving a total value of Rs 25,000. The competition where debaters representing different higher educational institutions across the State took part was conducted by retired Associate Professor of Mangaldai College Paresh Ch Sarma as the speaker. Dr Dhiren Deka Principal of Mangaldai Commerce College, Dr Jintu Gohain of Paschim Guwahati College and Dr Barnali Deka of Mangaldai College evaluated the performances of the contestants as the jury of judges.

