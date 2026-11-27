A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The 2001 batch of Jorhat Engineering College (JEC) celebrated its Silver Jubilee Reunion with alumni travelling from across India and abroad, bringing together old friends in a spirit of nostalgia, gratitude, and renewed commitment to their alma mater.

A major highlight of the celebrations was the felicitation of former teachers at the College Auditorium. Beyond expressing gratitude for their invaluable guidance and contribution, the occasion also provided a platform for meaningful discussions on the future development of the institution.

The discussions focused on ways the alumni could collectively contribute towards supporting students from financially weaker backgrounds through scholarships and financial assistance, strengthening campus placement opportunities, and improving college and hostel infrastructure. The possibility of mobilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and institutional support from corporates and PSUs, where alumni are currently professionally engaged, was also explored. The celebrations continued with an exclusive musical evening for batchmates at Golden Palm Resort, Jorhat, filled with music, laughter, nostalgia, and renewed bonds of friendship.